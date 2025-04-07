Germany Challenges Trump's Tariff Strategy

Germany's Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, has labeled US President Donald Trump's tariff strategy as 'nonsense,' asserting that Europe holds a strong position in global trade relations.

Speaking at a meeting of European Union trade ministers in Luxembourg, Habeck, who also serves as vice chancellor, urged for a composed yet firm approach, highlighting Europe's advantageous stance compared to the US.

Habeck stressed the necessity for EU solidarity, citing past failures of individual nations gaining tariff exemptions, and advocated for robust trade relationships with regions like South America, Asia, and the Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)