Germany Challenges Trump's Tariff Strategy
Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck criticized US President Trump's tariffs, describing the strategy as flawed. Habeck emphasized Europe's strong position and the need for EU unity against US pressure. He highlighted the importance of trade agreements with regions like South America and Asia.
Germany's Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, has labeled US President Donald Trump's tariff strategy as 'nonsense,' asserting that Europe holds a strong position in global trade relations.
Speaking at a meeting of European Union trade ministers in Luxembourg, Habeck, who also serves as vice chancellor, urged for a composed yet firm approach, highlighting Europe's advantageous stance compared to the US.
Habeck stressed the necessity for EU solidarity, citing past failures of individual nations gaining tariff exemptions, and advocated for robust trade relationships with regions like South America, Asia, and the Pacific.
