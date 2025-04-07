India's Technological Leap: A Vision for Global Leadership

India is asserting its role as a global leader with a unique growth trajectory unmatched by other nations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated at an event on Monday.

During the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 13 projects exceeding Rs 91 crore at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for India's economic resurgence.

Adityanath highlighted India's progress, stating it has swiftly climbed from the 11th to the 5th largest economy in the world and is poised to be the 3rd within two years. He emphasized technology's role in shaping society and the need for affordable, sustainable innovations. Examples of successful tech implementations, such as digital governance and eco-friendly projects, were showcased.

