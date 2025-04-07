Left Menu

India's Technological Leap: A Vision for Global Leadership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized India's ascent as a global leader during a university event, attributing this growth to visionary leadership and technological advancements. He urged the development of affordable innovations and highlighted successful tech-driven governance models, which have brought efficiency and transparency across sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:20 IST
India's Technological Leap: A Vision for Global Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is asserting its role as a global leader with a unique growth trajectory unmatched by other nations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated at an event on Monday.

During the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 13 projects exceeding Rs 91 crore at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for India's economic resurgence.

Adityanath highlighted India's progress, stating it has swiftly climbed from the 11th to the 5th largest economy in the world and is poised to be the 3rd within two years. He emphasized technology's role in shaping society and the need for affordable, sustainable innovations. Examples of successful tech implementations, such as digital governance and eco-friendly projects, were showcased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025