India Boosts Export Strategies Amid Global Trade Shifts

The commerce ministry is ramping up initiatives to assist exporters in finding new markets while formulating an export promotion mission. The ministry is initiating bilateral meetings with 20 countries to expand export opportunities, addressing industry concerns over US tariffs and potential Chinese import surges.

  • India

The commerce ministry is intensifying efforts to aid exporters in exploring new markets to bolster outbound shipments. A working group has been established to monitor possible import surges from nations like China, in response to the US's newly announced tariffs, sources revealed.

Initiatives include expediting an export promotion mission to assist exporters with affordable credit and negotiating proposed free trade agreements with the EU, Oman, New Zealand, and the UK. Additionally, bilateral meetings with 20 identified countries, including Australia, Brazil, and China, are planned to enhance India's export footprint.

Significant concerns have been raised about the additional 26% import duty imposed by the US. Meanwhile, India is framing MSME support schemes for credit access and alternative financing, with a Rs 2,250 crore Export Promotion Mission announced for 2025-26. The commerce ministry's Directorate General of Trade Remedies remains vigilant against potential import surges from China.

