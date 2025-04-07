Left Menu

SLSP Conclave 2025: Bridging AI and Healthcare Ethics

Symbiosis Law School, Pune, held its 8th SLSP Conclave focusing on AI's intersection with healthcare. Legal, ethical, and policy challenges were discussed by experts, including Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Dr. Rajiv Yeravdekar. The event underscored the importance of balanced AI adoption and robust ethical frameworks in healthcare.

Symbiosis Law School, Pune Hosts the 8th Edition of SLSP Conclave 2025. Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark exploration of AI's intersection with the healthcare sector, Symbiosis Law School, Pune (SLSP), hosted its 8th flagship Conclave on April 4, 2025, at the Ishanya Auditorium. The focus was set on navigating the legal, ethical, and policy realms of AI's integration into healthcare in India, drawing a diverse and expert audience.

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan of the Himachal Pradesh High Court graced the event as the Chief Guest, delivering insights on the perils posed by unregulated AI in healthcare. He called for a prudent approach in AI adoption, forewarning about potential risks without proper oversight. The keynote was an enlightening discourse by Dr. Rajiv Yeravdekar from Symbiosis International University, who presented a novel exploration into AI's challenges and opportunities in healthcare.

The event was steered under the able guidance of Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, who advocated for strong ethical and legal frameworks in AI integration. Engaging panelists, including experts like Dr. Milind Antani, Dr. Claes Granmar, and Dr. Pavan Duggal, enriched discussions. They addressed issues from patient privacy and data sharing to liability and consent, crucial for an equitable healthcare system in the AI era.

