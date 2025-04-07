Global Market Mayhem: Sensex and Nifty Plunge Amid Trump's Tariff Turmoil
Sensex and Nifty experienced their steepest single-day decline in 10 months due to fears of recession triggered by Trump's reciprocal tariffs. The Sensex fell 2,226.79 points, while Nifty declined by 742.85 points. Markets worldwide mirrored the downturn, with major indices witnessing substantial losses.
The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recorded their most significant single-day downfall in nearly a year, rattled by apprehensions that U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff policies could precipitate a recession and escalate inflation.
On the day's tumultuous trading floor, the BSE Sensex dropped sharply by 2,226.79 points or 2.95%, settling at 73,137.90. At one point, the index nosedived by as much as 3,939.68 points or 5.22%, reaching an intra-day low of 71,425.01.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty slid 742.85 points or 3.24% to finish at 22,161.60. It saw an intra-day trough of 21,743.65, shedding 1,160.8 points or 5.06%. The Indian equity markets' dismal performance was mirrored globally as Europe and Asia underwent significant downturns following a steep decline in U.S. markets.
