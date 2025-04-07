Global Market Mayhem: Sensex and Nifty Plunge Amid Trump's Tariff Turmoil

The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recorded their most significant single-day downfall in nearly a year, rattled by apprehensions that U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff policies could precipitate a recession and escalate inflation.

On the day's tumultuous trading floor, the BSE Sensex dropped sharply by 2,226.79 points or 2.95%, settling at 73,137.90. At one point, the index nosedived by as much as 3,939.68 points or 5.22%, reaching an intra-day low of 71,425.01.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty slid 742.85 points or 3.24% to finish at 22,161.60. It saw an intra-day trough of 21,743.65, shedding 1,160.8 points or 5.06%. The Indian equity markets' dismal performance was mirrored globally as Europe and Asia underwent significant downturns following a steep decline in U.S. markets.

