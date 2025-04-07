PAC Capital Recognized as Best Transaction Advisory Firm in Nigeria for 2025

PAC Capital Limited, a prominent investment banking and advisory firm based in Nigeria, has been honored as the Best Transaction Advisory Firm – Nigeria 2025 by the prestigious International Business Magazine Awards. This recognition celebrates PAC Capital’s outstanding contributions to structuring and executing transformative financial transactions across a wide range of industries, including infrastructure, energy, transport, and financial services. The firm’s consistent track record of success in delivering high-impact advisory services has been a key factor in securing this distinguished global accolade.

The International Business Magazine Awards are known for honoring organizations that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a commitment to delivering value-driven solutions in their respective fields. PAC Capital's recognition is a testament to the firm's leadership in the Nigerian market and its growing influence on the African investment landscape.

Humphrey Oriakhi, the Managing Director of PAC Capital, expressed his pride in the achievement and emphasized the significance of this global recognition. "This award is a strong validation of our efforts to lead with insight, integrity, and innovation in the transaction advisory space. We are truly honored to be acknowledged on a global platform. I dedicate this achievement to our clients who trust us with their most strategic decisions and to our team whose dedication fuels our success."

Bolarinwa Sanni, Executive Director of PAC Capital, also highlighted the essential role of collaboration and resilience in the firm’s journey. "Winning this award reflects the strength of our advisory team and the boldness of the clients we serve. At PAC Capital, we are committed to delivering transformative financial solutions that not only meet but exceed expectations. This recognition inspires us to keep pushing boundaries and shaping Africa’s investment landscape," he said.

PAC Capital’s reputation for excellence is built on its ability to provide innovative, value-added financial solutions that support its clients in making strategic, high-stakes decisions. The firm specializes in areas such as mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, capital raising, and market access, helping businesses achieve their long-term goals through tailored advisory services.

As part of the PanAfrican Capital Holdings Group, PAC Capital continues to strengthen its position as a leader in Africa’s investment banking and advisory sector. The firm has a strategic focus on delivering impact-driven transactions that promote sustainable economic growth across the continent and beyond. This award further solidifies PAC Capital’s commitment to delivering results that not only benefit its clients but also contribute to Africa’s ongoing development.

Looking ahead, PAC Capital aims to expand its footprint globally while continuing to support Africa’s economic transformation. By fostering strong relationships with international partners and clients, the firm is poised to remain at the forefront of financial advisory services in the region.

The recognition as the Best Transaction Advisory Firm – Nigeria 2025 marks an important milestone in PAC Capital’s growth journey and serves as a reminder of the power of vision, collaboration, and perseverance in driving business success. This prestigious award is a reflection of PAC Capital’s continued pursuit of excellence and its role in shaping the future of Africa’s investment landscape.