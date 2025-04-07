Left Menu

Tariff Turbulence Shakes Wall Street

US stocks faced a tumultuous Monday as Trump's continued tariffs sparked fears among investors. The S&P 500 dropped significantly, influenced by tariff tensions with China, and global markets reacted negatively. Despite Trump's claims to restore US manufacturing, concerns about potential recession and inflation rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:16 IST
Tariff Turbulence Shakes Wall Street
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US stocks experienced a turbulent Monday as President Donald Trump maintained his tariff policy, despite considerable opposition from Wall Street. The S&P 500 plunged 1.7%, marking its worst week since the COVID-19 economic downturn in March 2020, demonstrating investor concerns over a potential economic recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also faced declines. A false rumor suggesting Trump might pause tariffs briefly buoyed markets, but stocks fell again once the rumor was debunked. Investors remain hopeful for signs Trump will ease on tariffs, which have initiated a global trade war.

Further complicating matters, Trump escalated tensions by threatening additional tariffs on China. Wall Street faces sharp losses, exacerbated by fears of a potential recession, increased inflation, and global market repercussions. Investors and businesses are left navigating significant uncertainty and market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

