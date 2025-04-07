Left Menu

EU Strikes Back with Counter-Tariffs on U.S. Goods

The European Commission announced 25% counter-tariffs on various U.S. goods in reaction to President Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum. Key affected items include diamonds and soybeans, though bourbon and wine were removed from the list. The tariffs will be phased in starting May 16 and December 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:49 IST
EU Strikes Back with Counter-Tariffs on U.S. Goods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic response to President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum, the European Commission has proposed 25% counter-tariffs on a selection of U.S. goods. The document, viewed by Reuters, outlines that initial tariffs will take effect on May 16, with subsequent tariffs commencing on December 1.

The range of goods subjected to these tariffs includes items such as diamonds, dental floss, sausages, nuts, and soybeans. However, in a recent announcement, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic clarified that the economic impact would be less severe than the earlier estimated 26 billion euros.

Notably absent from the list are bourbon, wine, and dairy products. The Commission initially aimed for a 50% tariff on bourbon, a move that triggered a threat from Trump of imposing a 200% counter-tariff on EU alcoholic beverages if the proposal proceeded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025