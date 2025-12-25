Left Menu

Political Drama and Triumphs: Karnataka's Eventful 2025

Karnataka's 2025 was marked by political disputes within Congress, a tragic stampede following RCB's IPL triumph, and significant legal victories. The state addressed internal conflicts and passed groundbreaking legislation against hate speech and social boycotts. Political leadership issues and party disputes also shaped the state's political narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-12-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 08:42 IST
Political Drama and Triumphs: Karnataka's Eventful 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political landscape in 2025 was dominated by leadership tensions within the ruling Congress party, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar vied for control. Despite attempts at "breakfast diplomacy," the issue persisted, complicating governance as the state tackled both internal and external challenges.

The year also saw tragedy when a celebratory gathering for RCB's IPL win turned into chaos, causing a fatal stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Meanwhile, literary figures Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasthi earned international acclaim with a Booker Prize, while the state triumphed legally on crucial water-sharing disputes with Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka also led in legislative innovation, passing anti-hate speech laws and measures against social boycotts. However, the political sphere remained tumultuous, with BJP's internal strife and various governance changes following the implementation of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025