Political Drama and Triumphs: Karnataka's Eventful 2025

Karnataka's political landscape in 2025 was dominated by leadership tensions within the ruling Congress party, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar vied for control. Despite attempts at "breakfast diplomacy," the issue persisted, complicating governance as the state tackled both internal and external challenges.

The year also saw tragedy when a celebratory gathering for RCB's IPL win turned into chaos, causing a fatal stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Meanwhile, literary figures Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasthi earned international acclaim with a Booker Prize, while the state triumphed legally on crucial water-sharing disputes with Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka also led in legislative innovation, passing anti-hate speech laws and measures against social boycotts. However, the political sphere remained tumultuous, with BJP's internal strife and various governance changes following the implementation of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)