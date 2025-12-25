Controversial Machinery: PFAS Chemical Concerns in Maharashtra

An NCP (SP) MLA, Rohit Pawar, has raised alarms about machinery installed in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district chemical plant, procured from an Italian firm infamous for PFAS-related health hazards.

State industries minister Uday Samant refuted the allegations, stating that no PFAS chemicals are being produced at the Lakshmi Organic Chemicals plant.

The issue has sparked a debate over regulatory oversight, as India lacks specific laws for PFAS chemicals, despite their known health risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)