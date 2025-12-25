Controversial Machinery: PFAS Chemical Concerns in Maharashtra
Controversy brews in Maharashtra as Rohit Pawar claims machinery from a notorious Italian firm linked to PFAS hazards is emitting chemicals in Ratnagiri. Despite government reassurances, concerns persist over potential health risks and regulatory compliance.
- India
An NCP (SP) MLA, Rohit Pawar, has raised alarms about machinery installed in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district chemical plant, procured from an Italian firm infamous for PFAS-related health hazards.
State industries minister Uday Samant refuted the allegations, stating that no PFAS chemicals are being produced at the Lakshmi Organic Chemicals plant.
The issue has sparked a debate over regulatory oversight, as India lacks specific laws for PFAS chemicals, despite their known health risks.
