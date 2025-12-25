Left Menu

Controversial Machinery: PFAS Chemical Concerns in Maharashtra

Controversy brews in Maharashtra as Rohit Pawar claims machinery from a notorious Italian firm linked to PFAS hazards is emitting chemicals in Ratnagiri. Despite government reassurances, concerns persist over potential health risks and regulatory compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-12-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 08:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An NCP (SP) MLA, Rohit Pawar, has raised alarms about machinery installed in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district chemical plant, procured from an Italian firm infamous for PFAS-related health hazards.

State industries minister Uday Samant refuted the allegations, stating that no PFAS chemicals are being produced at the Lakshmi Organic Chemicals plant.

The issue has sparked a debate over regulatory oversight, as India lacks specific laws for PFAS chemicals, despite their known health risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

