Global Christmas Celebrations: Modi's Message of Harmony

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm festive greetings to citizens in celebration of Christmas. He expressed hope that the teachings of Jesus Christ will continue to foster harmony within society.

Christmas, a global celebration, marks the birth of Jesus Christ and is observed by Christians worldwide. This year, the festivities fall on a Thursday, bringing communities together in joyous commemoration.

In a message posted on X, Modi conveyed his heartfelt wishes, saying, "Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope." He urged for the teachings of Jesus Christ to bolster societal unity and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)