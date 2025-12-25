Left Menu

Global Christmas Celebrations: Modi's Message of Harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Christmas greetings, emphasizing the importance of Jesus Christ's teachings in enhancing societal harmony. As Christmas is celebrated worldwide, Modi expressed his wishes for a peaceful and hopeful festive season, encouraging compassion and unity among individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 08:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm festive greetings to citizens in celebration of Christmas. He expressed hope that the teachings of Jesus Christ will continue to foster harmony within society.

Christmas, a global celebration, marks the birth of Jesus Christ and is observed by Christians worldwide. This year, the festivities fall on a Thursday, bringing communities together in joyous commemoration.

In a message posted on X, Modi conveyed his heartfelt wishes, saying, "Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope." He urged for the teachings of Jesus Christ to bolster societal unity and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

