The Bank of England has proactively engaged with London lenders, seeking clarity on client funding issues amid the turbulence caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's broad tariffs. This move comes as global investors express concern over market stability.

In a notable trade, Diageo has entered into a majority partnership with Main Street Advisors, involving a swap of Ciroc vodka for a LeBron James-backed tequila brand, Lobos 1707. This decision underscores Diageo's strategic focus on diversifying its North American spirits portfolio.

Amidst these financial developments, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has committed to maintaining current tax rates despite potential economic challenges induced by Trump's global trade policies. The European Union, meanwhile, prepares to impose 25% tariffs on U.S goods, choosing to exempt bourbon following lobbying by France, Italy, and Ireland, aimed at protecting their domestic alcohol markets.

