Andhra Pradesh Tackles Aquaculture Challenges Amid Tariff Concerns

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has pledged support for the state's aquaculture sector, which is affected by US tariff changes. Aiming to bolster contributions to the GVA, Naidu set a target of 9% growth. Measures are being taken to address issues including freshwater supply and fair shrimp pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-04-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 08:48 IST
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh has promised unwavering support for the state's aquaculture sector, currently facing challenges due to reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Aquaculture stands as the fourth largest sector in the southern state, contributing almost 9% to the gross value added (GVA) in 2024-25, with expectations to exceed Rs 1.3 lakh crore. Projections for 2025-26 suggest a similar contribution to surpass Rs 1.54 lakh crore.

Amidst this, Naidu urged collective efforts to resolve ongoing issues without causing alarm and committed to setting up a committee to tackle industry problems. Moreover, he addressed concerns over shrimp prices, securing commitments for fair buying prices and promising talks with the central government on market access agreements.

