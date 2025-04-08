Inside Job: The Grand Kia Engine Heist

A significant theft of 900 Kia car engines has surfaced in Sri Sathyasai district, prompting an official complaint from the South Korean automaker. Authorities revealed this week that the engines were stolen from both the vicinity of and within the manufacturing plant.

The Penukonda-based plant has apparently experienced these thefts since 2020, according to a statement by sub-divisional police officer Y Venkateshwarlu. He stated the investigation would delve into the activities of past and current Kia employees, as evidence suggests an 'inside job' facilitated the theft.

As the probe continues, police have formed teams and have begun examining company records to track those involved. While Kia's management was unavailable for comment, authorities remain focused on closing off any existing loopholes and apprehending the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)