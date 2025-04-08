Left Menu

Inside Job: The Grand Kia Engine Heist

A large-scale theft of 900 Kia car engines has been reported in Sri Sathyasai district. The theft, suspected to be an inside job, is believed to have started nearly five years ago. Police are investigating current and former employees, having confirmed it was a coordinated effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:59 IST
Inside Job: The Grand Kia Engine Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant theft of 900 Kia car engines has surfaced in Sri Sathyasai district, prompting an official complaint from the South Korean automaker. Authorities revealed this week that the engines were stolen from both the vicinity of and within the manufacturing plant.

The Penukonda-based plant has apparently experienced these thefts since 2020, according to a statement by sub-divisional police officer Y Venkateshwarlu. He stated the investigation would delve into the activities of past and current Kia employees, as evidence suggests an 'inside job' facilitated the theft.

As the probe continues, police have formed teams and have begun examining company records to track those involved. While Kia's management was unavailable for comment, authorities remain focused on closing off any existing loopholes and apprehending the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025