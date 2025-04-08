Pakistan's Mineral Boom: A New Dawn in the Mining Sector

Pakistan is actively courting international investors by showcasing its substantial mineral resources at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum. The summit, attended by high-profile officials including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, aims to attract billions of dollars in investments from countries such as the United States, Saudi Arabia, and China.

The focus is on spotlighting Pakistan's vast reserves of copper, gold, and lithium—resources that have been underdeveloped until now. Deputy Prime Minister Dar emphasized the country's strategic potential to become a global mining leader, with unexplored reserves offering lucrative opportunities for investors.

However, the region's complex socio-political landscape poses challenges. Balochistan, rich in oil and minerals, is marred by insurgent activities, notably by the Balochistan Liberation Army, which opposes foreign influence, particularly Chinese investments linked to the Belt and Road Initiative. Despite government claims of pacifying the insurgency, tensions remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)