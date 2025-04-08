Left Menu

Maxposure Soars to New Heights with Neutral Digital Acquisition

Maxposure Limited announces its strategic acquisition of Neutral Digital, enhancing its aviation solutions with cutting-edge immersive technology. This acquisition combines Maxposure's inflight entertainment with Neutral Digital’s XR-driven innovations, positioning them as leaders in next-generation passenger experiences and signaling a transformative shift in aviation engagement.

Maxposure Acquires London-Headquartered Neutral Digital, an Innovator in Immersive, XR Aviation Solutions. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant industry move, Maxposure Limited, a prominent player in Aviation Entertainment and Content Marketing, has strategically acquired Neutral Digital. Based in London, Neutral Digital is renowned for its immersive technology, specializing in CGI and XR-driven solutions.

The acquisition aims to set a new standard in aviation experiences, blending Neutral Digital's innovative technologies with Maxposure's inflight entertainment systems. Prakash Johari, Maxposure's Founder and CEO, describes this as a transformative chapter, emphasizing the enhancement of aviation solutions through this synergy.

Christian Grou, CEO of Neutral Digital, highlighted the company's role in leading digital advancements, with ambitions strengthened through this partnership. This acquisition underscores Maxposure's dedication to redefining inflight engagement, promising new revenue opportunities for airlines across the globe.

