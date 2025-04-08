Maxposure Soars to New Heights with Neutral Digital Acquisition

In a significant industry move, Maxposure Limited, a prominent player in Aviation Entertainment and Content Marketing, has strategically acquired Neutral Digital. Based in London, Neutral Digital is renowned for its immersive technology, specializing in CGI and XR-driven solutions.

The acquisition aims to set a new standard in aviation experiences, blending Neutral Digital's innovative technologies with Maxposure's inflight entertainment systems. Prakash Johari, Maxposure's Founder and CEO, describes this as a transformative chapter, emphasizing the enhancement of aviation solutions through this synergy.

Christian Grou, CEO of Neutral Digital, highlighted the company's role in leading digital advancements, with ambitions strengthened through this partnership. This acquisition underscores Maxposure's dedication to redefining inflight engagement, promising new revenue opportunities for airlines across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)