Tianneng Pioneers Solid-State Battery Revolution for Future Mobility

Tianneng is at the forefront of a significant technological advancement with the launch of solid-state batteries designed for two-wheeler electric vehicles. In replacing traditional liquid electrolytes with solid ones, these batteries promise enhanced safety, increased energy density, and improved performance across varying temperatures, addressing fundamental industry challenges.

This move signifies a crucial step in Tianneng's comprehensive strategy, which emphasizes a versatile approach incorporating multiple battery technologies including lead-acid, lithium-ion, hydrogen, and sodium-ion systems. This diversification caters to a broad spectrum of mobility needs, positioning the company as a leader in sustainable energy solutions.

By integrating solid-state technology with its multi-technology approach, Tianneng is actively shaping the future of transportation. The brand's dedication to an all-encompassing industry framework propels its transformation from a traditional battery manufacturer to a pioneering force in the global mobility ecosystem.

