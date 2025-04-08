Left Menu

Tianneng Pioneers Solid-State Battery Revolution for Future Mobility

Tianneng introduces solid-state batteries to two-wheeler EVs, prioritizing higher energy density, safety, and durability. Replacing liquid electrolytes eliminates thermal risks and enhances performance, reflecting global R&D trends. The innovation aligns with Tianneng's broader strategy for diverse mobility needs, advancing the company’s role in sustainable mobility ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Huzhou | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:12 IST
Tianneng Pioneers Solid-State Battery Revolution for Future Mobility
How Tianneng is Reshaping National Mobility with Next-Generation Battery Innovation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Tianneng is at the forefront of a significant technological advancement with the launch of solid-state batteries designed for two-wheeler electric vehicles. In replacing traditional liquid electrolytes with solid ones, these batteries promise enhanced safety, increased energy density, and improved performance across varying temperatures, addressing fundamental industry challenges.

This move signifies a crucial step in Tianneng's comprehensive strategy, which emphasizes a versatile approach incorporating multiple battery technologies including lead-acid, lithium-ion, hydrogen, and sodium-ion systems. This diversification caters to a broad spectrum of mobility needs, positioning the company as a leader in sustainable energy solutions.

By integrating solid-state technology with its multi-technology approach, Tianneng is actively shaping the future of transportation. The brand's dedication to an all-encompassing industry framework propels its transformation from a traditional battery manufacturer to a pioneering force in the global mobility ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025