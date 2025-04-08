Left Menu

Maharashtra's Ambitious Transformation: From Drought-Free State to Economic Powerhouse

The Maharashtra government is implementing projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore to make the state drought-free and attract investment across all regions. These efforts aim to create a balanced development, support the global supply chain, and transform Maharashtra into a USD 3 trillion economy.

Updated: 08-04-2025 17:55 IST
Maharashtra's Ambitious Transformation: From Drought-Free State to Economic Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is executing projects valued at Rs 3 lakh crore to address regional imbalances and usher in economic prosperity across the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced recently. Initiatives include four major river-linking ventures to render Maharashtra drought-free and attract diverse investments.

In addition to fostering a conducive environment for global investors, Fadnavis emphasized the state's leadership in fields such as Artificial Intelligence and green technologies. Maharashtra is poised to witness balanced growth with the emergence of new industrial hubs and advanced infrastructure development.

The creation of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as an economic nucleus, along with connectivity enhancements like the Navi Mumbai International Airport, symbolizes the state's strategy. Concurrently, equal focus is being placed on developing underprivileged regions like Pune, Vidarbha, and Gadchiroli into flourishing industrial zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

