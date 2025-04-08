Titan's Shimmering Success: A Quarter of Gold-Laden Growth

Titan, a leading jewellery retailer and watchmaker, has achieved a remarkable 25% growth in standalone revenue for the March quarter of FY'25. This surge is largely attributed to the strong performance of its jewellery division, which contributes significantly to its overall revenue.

The increase in gold prices has played a pivotal role, driving a 24% rise in domestic jewellery market growth, despite affecting demand at lower price points. The company's Watches & Wearables division also recorded a robust 20% growth, with a notable preference for premium brands like Fastrack and Sonata.

Titan's overall success is further reflected in the expansion of its retail network, with 72 new stores added in the quarter. While the EyeCare division and emerging sectors like Fragrances also experienced substantial growth, the Indian Dresswear line, Taneira, saw a slight decline in sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)