Andrew Mitchell Appointed Senior Advisor for Resource Mobilization at AfDB

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group is pleased to announce the appointment of the Right Honourable Andrew Mitchell as its Senior Advisor for Resource Mobilization and Policy Issues. Effective from 7 April 2025, Rt. Hon. Mitchell will return to a role where he previously provided valuable pro bono advice to the Bank. In this position, he will offer strategic guidance on emerging global and regional development challenges, while also engaging with high-level political stakeholders to advance the Bank's objectives.

This appointment highlights the Bank's continued commitment to leveraging expertise and political networks to foster development across Africa. Rt. Hon. Mitchell’s appointment underscores his long-standing support for the AfDB and his passion for Africa’s sustainable growth.

As the former UK Minister of State for Development and Africa, Rt. Hon. Mitchell brings to the table an impressive wealth of experience in the field of global development, with a particular focus on resource mobilization. His profound knowledge of the complexities involved in securing financial resources for Africa’s development goals will be instrumental as the AfDB seeks to address pressing challenges like poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, climate change, and economic integration.

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the AfDB Group, expressed his enthusiasm over the appointment, stating, "The Right Honourable Andrew Mitchell has long been a champion of Africa’s development, and his deep understanding of global resource mobilization is invaluable as we continue our mission to accelerate Africa’s growth. His strategic advice will be pivotal in our ongoing efforts to harness the resources needed to drive the continent’s development agenda forward."

Rt. Hon. Mitchell’s appointment is a return to a previously held advisory role with the AfDB, a position he carried out with distinction in the past. Reflecting on his return, Rt. Hon. Mitchell remarked, “It is a great pleasure to rejoin the African Development Bank Group and offer my support once again on a pro bono basis. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Adesina, the Bank has made remarkable strides in advancing development on the continent. I am committed to helping ensure that Africa continues to attract the resources it needs to unlock its full potential.”

The Right Honourable Andrew Mitchell’s career in public service is marked by his dedication to development and humanitarian causes. His tenure as Minister of State for Development and Africa in the United Kingdom was characterized by his advocacy for increasing aid to developing countries, as well as his efforts to strengthen partnerships for development across the global stage. His experience in navigating the intersection of policy, political engagement, and resource mobilization makes him a perfect fit for this critical role at the AfDB.

The AfDB, under Dr. Adesina’s leadership, has made significant progress in addressing Africa’s development challenges. The Bank has expanded its financial capacity and mobilized resources to fund key infrastructure projects, promote economic diversification, and foster regional integration. The appointment of Rt. Hon. Mitchell is expected to further enhance the Bank’s ability to navigate the complex global financial landscape and secure the necessary resources for Africa's development.

This strategic advisory position will see Rt. Hon. Mitchell collaborating closely with the AfDB’s leadership team, providing insights on the latest global trends, and offering guidance on how the Bank can further elevate its role in international development. His expertise will be vital in shaping the Bank’s policies and ensuring that it remains at the forefront of global development efforts.

As Africa faces a range of development challenges, including the impacts of climate change, rising debt burdens, and the need for more inclusive economic growth, Rt. Hon. Mitchell’s role will be critical in helping the Bank mobilize the resources needed to address these issues. His ability to engage high-level stakeholders across governments, international organizations, and the private sector will be key in securing sustainable funding solutions for Africa.

The African Development Bank Group is excited to welcome Rt. Hon. Andrew Mitchell back into the fold, confident that his deep expertise, global perspective, and unwavering commitment to Africa will continue to drive the Bank’s mission forward in the years to come. Through his guidance, the AfDB aims to continue its efforts in transforming Africa into a more prosperous and sustainable continent, fostering inclusive growth and prosperity for all Africans.