RBI Adjusts India's Economic Forecast Amid Global Uncertainties

In a recent announcement, the Reserve Bank of India has revised the country's growth forecast for the current financial year, lowering it from 6.7% to 6.5%. The adjustment reflects the anticipated repercussions of global trade tensions and policy uncertainties.

According to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the agricultural sector is positioned for a strong year, supported by healthy reservoir levels and robust crop output projected for 2025-26. Meanwhile, manufacturing is starting to recover, with optimistic business expectations, and the services sector remains steady.

Investment activity is on the rise, bolstered by higher capacity utilization and government infrastructure initiatives. However, merchandise exports face challenges due to global instability, although services exports appear more resilient. Despite a downward growth revision due to these factors, RBI maintains a cautiously optimistic stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)