Kavem Hodge's Century Steadies West Indies in Mount Maunganui Showdown
Kavem Hodge hit a second Test century, helping West Indies to 381-6 against New Zealand. Starting at 110/0, Hodge's gritty 109 aided in avoiding a follow-on. New Zealand posted 575/8 declared, led by Devon Conway's double ton. West Indies trail by 194 runs at stumps on Day 3.
- Country:
- New Zealand
Kavem Hodge, displaying remarkable resilience, reached his second Test century, achieving the milestone off 224 balls, adorned with 12 boundaries. This crucial innings saw the West Indies stabilizing at 381-6 at stumps on Day 3 against New Zealand during the third Test at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.
The heroics of Hodge were pivotal in helping the West Indies to circumvent a follow-on after they commenced the day at 110/0, with both John Campbell and Brandon King unbeaten. Despite early wickets falling to Jacob Duffy, including Campbell and King, Hodge's partnership with Tevin Imlach laid a solid foundation for the innings.
In contrast, New Zealand's hefty first-innings total of 575/8 declared was powered by Tom Latham and Devon Conway, with the latter scoring a formidable double century, emphasizing their commanding position. As the third day concluded, West Indies still trailed by 194 runs.