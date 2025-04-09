Left Menu

IRB Infrastructure's Toll Revenue Soars by 23% to Rs 6,360 Crore

IRB Infrastructure reported a 23% increase in toll revenue, reaching Rs 6,360 crore in FY 2024-25, compared to Rs 5,169 crore the previous year. Major contributors were IRB MP Expressway and Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway. The company's asset base spans over Rs 80,000 crore across 12 states.

IRB Infrastructure has reported a substantial 23% increase in toll revenue for the financial year 2024-25, boosting figures to Rs 6,360 crore compared to Rs 5,169 crore in the previous fiscal year, according to their latest exchange filing.

In March alone, toll revenue reached Rs 557 crore, marking a 16% rise over the Rs 481 crore recorded in the same month last year. The IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra was the biggest contributor, delivering Rs 1,754.4 crore to the annual revenue, followed by the IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway which contributed Rs 762.1 crore.

Deputy CEO Amitabh Murarka expressed optimism about continuing to build on this growth, crediting recent budget allocations aimed at enhancing transportation infrastructure. IRB Infrastructure stands as the nation's largest integrated private toll roads and highways developer with assets exceeding Rs 80,000 crore distributed across 12 states.

