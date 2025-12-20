New Format in Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks with U.S. Envoys

The United States has introduced a potential new format for Ukraine-Russia peace talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday. The proposed format includes participation from American and possibly European envoys, pending the outcome of resumed bilateral discussions with U.S. negotiators.

In a press briefing in Kyiv, Zelenskiy refrained from providing specifics on the format suggested by the Trump administration. He noted that the U.S. indicated plans for a separate meeting with Russian representatives, which might involve Ukraine, America, Russia, and possibly Europe.

U.S. negotiators were scheduled to engage with Russian officials in Florida on Saturday. While Ukraine and Russia have not held direct talks since July, U.S.-supported shuttle diplomacy has gained momentum. Ukrainian and European officials recently met their American counterparts and agreed to continue discussions shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)