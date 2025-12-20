Left Menu

New Format in Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks with U.S. Envoys

The United States proposes a new format for Ukraine-Russia peace talks, involving American and possibly European envoys. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy confirms discussions with U.S. negotiators have resumed in a positive light. Further developments are anticipated following planned meetings with Russia and European representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:43 IST
New Format in Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks with U.S. Envoys
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The United States has introduced a potential new format for Ukraine-Russia peace talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday. The proposed format includes participation from American and possibly European envoys, pending the outcome of resumed bilateral discussions with U.S. negotiators.

In a press briefing in Kyiv, Zelenskiy refrained from providing specifics on the format suggested by the Trump administration. He noted that the U.S. indicated plans for a separate meeting with Russian representatives, which might involve Ukraine, America, Russia, and possibly Europe.

U.S. negotiators were scheduled to engage with Russian officials in Florida on Saturday. While Ukraine and Russia have not held direct talks since July, U.S.-supported shuttle diplomacy has gained momentum. Ukrainian and European officials recently met their American counterparts and agreed to continue discussions shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025