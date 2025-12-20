Africa Cup of Nations to Shift to Quadrennial Format

The Confederation of African Football has announced a significant change in the scheduling of its flagship tournament, the Africa Cup of Nations. The event will now take place every four years, a departure from its traditional biennial format, a move aimed at enhancing its global appeal and commercial success.

This decision came from the CAF executive committee meeting in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, and was revealed by CAF President Patrice Motsepe at a press conference. The tournament, which constitutes around 80% of CAF's revenue, has been held biennially since 1957 and supports the football federations across the continent.

The 35th edition of the tournament is set to begin on Sunday in Morocco, with the home team facing off against Comoros. The change aims to elevate the competitive standard and global interest in African football, aligning with the format used by other major international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)