Left Menu

Informa Markets Launches WHX: Pioneering a New Era in Healthcare Exhibitions

Informa Markets has rebranded its healthcare exhibitions portfolio, creating WHX (World Health Expo) in Southeast Asia. This transformation positions Malaysia's WHX Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok's WHX Labs as central hubs for innovation, fostering collaboration among healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and medical tech innovation in the rapidly evolving regional healthcare sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:44 IST
Informa Markets Launches WHX: Pioneering a New Era in Healthcare Exhibitions
Asia Health & Medlab Asia Rebrands to WHX and WHX Labs in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

In a significant move, Informa Markets has unveiled WHX (World Health Expo), a bold rebranding of its healthcare exhibitions portfolio across Southeast Asia. The transition, announced on April 9, aims to establish WHX Kuala Lumpur and WHX Labs as pivotal platforms for innovation and collaboration within the healthcare and medical laboratory sectors.

Scheduled for July 2025, WHX Kuala Lumpur will take place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), partnering with key organizations such as MATRADE and AMMI. This strategic alliance highlights WHX's importance as a cornerstone event in Southeast Asia, fostering industry connections and exploring new medical technologies.

According to Rungphech Chitanuwat of Informa Markets, this rebranding reflects a commitment to the advancement of healthcare in Southeast Asia. WHX aims to unite healthcare experts, industry stakeholders, and leaders. Through engaging conference programs and interactive sessions, the event will address critical industry challenges and innovations shaping the region's healthcare landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025