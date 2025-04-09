Informa Markets Launches WHX: Pioneering a New Era in Healthcare Exhibitions

In a significant move, Informa Markets has unveiled WHX (World Health Expo), a bold rebranding of its healthcare exhibitions portfolio across Southeast Asia. The transition, announced on April 9, aims to establish WHX Kuala Lumpur and WHX Labs as pivotal platforms for innovation and collaboration within the healthcare and medical laboratory sectors.

Scheduled for July 2025, WHX Kuala Lumpur will take place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), partnering with key organizations such as MATRADE and AMMI. This strategic alliance highlights WHX's importance as a cornerstone event in Southeast Asia, fostering industry connections and exploring new medical technologies.

According to Rungphech Chitanuwat of Informa Markets, this rebranding reflects a commitment to the advancement of healthcare in Southeast Asia. WHX aims to unite healthcare experts, industry stakeholders, and leaders. Through engaging conference programs and interactive sessions, the event will address critical industry challenges and innovations shaping the region's healthcare landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)