Philip Morris International's Bold Journey to a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) has unveiled its sixth annual Integrated Report, symbolizing a decade of transformation centered on sustainability and smoke-free products. The document, a cornerstone of PMI's strategy, highlights a substantial expansion in its smoke-free product line, aiming to render traditional cigarettes obsolete.

The report marks significant achievements in PMI's ambitious transformation, with IQOS, VEEV, and ZYN reaching approximately 38.6 million adult users in 95 markets by 2024. Notably, PMI's smoke-free products now account for around 39% of the company's total net revenues. CEO Jacek Olczak and CFO Emmanuel Babeau reaffirm the linkage between financial success and positive impact.

PMI continues to invest in this vision with over USD 14 billion dedicated to smoke-free alternatives since 2008. The company's sustainability framework integrates compliance, risk management, and operational efficiency, driving innovation and market change. PMI's commitment extends beyond its own transformation, seeking broader industry impact through policy and market standard influence.

