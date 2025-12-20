Left Menu

SG Pipers Women Gear Up for High-Stakes Hockey India League 2025-26

The SG Pipers women's team arrives in Ranchi, poised for the Hockey India League 2025-26. Led by seasoned players and a new head coach, the squad combines international experience and tactical strength. With the league's return to Ranchi, the Pipers aim to turn preparation into victory.

SG Pipers players. (Photo/SG Pipers) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The SG Pipers women's hockey team has arrived in Ranchi, ushering in their campaign for the upcoming Hockey India League 2025-26. Scheduled from December 28, 2025, to January 10, 2026, the tournament promises a high-stakes environment, and the Pipers are ready to make their mark.

The team has bolstered its ranks under the guidance of Head Coach Sofie Gierts and former Indian captain Helen Mary. They infuse the squad with experience and energy as the league approaches. Leading the team on the field is Navneet Kaur, a seasoned player with over 200 international caps, known for her prowess in high-pressure situations.

Key defender Udita, fresh from her lauded performance at the Women's Asia Cup 2025, will anchor the backline. The squad's diverse roster, drawing talent from various hockey-loving nations, brings a blend of experience and tactical adaptability. As the competition nears, the focus is on unity and execution in Ranchi, the heart of Indian hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

