Cyber Slavery Ring Busted: Seven Indians Rescued from Myanmar

In a significant breakthrough against international cybercrime, Indian authorities successfully rescued seven individuals who were held captive and forced into cyber slavery in Myanmar. This operation was spearheaded by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Crime Branch, as confirmed by senior officials on Saturday.

The victims were detained at KK Park, a known scam operation hub in Myawaddy Township. The investigation commenced when two victims returned home and filed a police complaint, revealing they were duped by acquaintances into accepting phony job offers in Bangkok, only to find themselves in Myanmar instead.

The drama unfolded further with the victims being coerced to defraud others and ransom demands were made for their release. Swift coordination with the Indian Embassy and strategic intelligence gathering aided in a successful military raid and subsequent rescue. The operation has led to several arrests, disrupting a larger trafficking network.

(With inputs from agencies.)