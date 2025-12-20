Left Menu

Cyber Slavery Ring Busted: Seven Indians Rescued from Myanmar

A crime branch probe in India has led to the rescue of seven individuals forced into cyber slavery and financial fraud in Myanmar. These victims were tricked with fake job offers, held under duress, and ransomed. Key arrests have been made, marking a significant crackdown on the cybercrime network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:40 IST
Cyber Slavery Ring Busted: Seven Indians Rescued from Myanmar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against international cybercrime, Indian authorities successfully rescued seven individuals who were held captive and forced into cyber slavery in Myanmar. This operation was spearheaded by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Crime Branch, as confirmed by senior officials on Saturday.

The victims were detained at KK Park, a known scam operation hub in Myawaddy Township. The investigation commenced when two victims returned home and filed a police complaint, revealing they were duped by acquaintances into accepting phony job offers in Bangkok, only to find themselves in Myanmar instead.

The drama unfolded further with the victims being coerced to defraud others and ransom demands were made for their release. Swift coordination with the Indian Embassy and strategic intelligence gathering aided in a successful military raid and subsequent rescue. The operation has led to several arrests, disrupting a larger trafficking network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025