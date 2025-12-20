Protests Against Bangladesh Unrest Block Roads in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy encountered a roadblock organized by BJP activists demanding action against violence targeting Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. The protest on Sodepur-Madhyamgram Road forced Roy to leave his vehicle and walk a kilometer to reach a three-wheeler.

Continuing unrest over incidents of arson and killings in Bangladesh spurred the protests. Around 100 BJP youth activists in North 24 Parganas district expressed their dissent by burning tyres and voicing slogans against Bangladesh's interim government and Islamist fundamentalists.

Roy criticized the agitation, emphasizing the importance of peace in West Bengal while acknowledging the democratic right to protest. Similar demonstrations were reported across the state, calling for enhanced protection for the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)