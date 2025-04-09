Left Menu

Swiss-U.S. Trade Tensions: Navigating Tariff Challenges

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter discussed trade with U.S. President Trump, aiming to resolve issues after Switzerland faced higher tariffs than the EU. Despite these challenges, both sides are keen on negotiating solutions to benefit their economies. Switzerland's economy is significantly export-driven, with the U.S. being a major market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:11 IST
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter engaged in a crucial phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the trade tensions between the two nations. The discussion comes in the wake of Switzerland facing steeper import tariffs compared to its European counterparts.

Keller-Sutter emphasized Switzerland's trade stance and potential strategies to meet U.S. ambitions during the call. Both leaders agreed to continue discussions to find mutually beneficial solutions, aiming for a resolution soon. Switzerland currently faces a 31% tariff rate, significantly higher than the 20% levied on the EU and 10% on Britain.

Switzerland's export-driven economy, with the U.S. as the largest market, faces challenges as shown by a survey from Economiesuisse indicating considerable impact on industries due to these tariffs.

