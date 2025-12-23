Left Menu

U.S. Blocks Chinese Drone Imports Over Security Concerns

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has banned imports of new models of foreign-made drones, including those from China’s DJI and Autel, citing national security risks. This move escalates tensions with China and aims to restrict Chinese companies' influence in the U.S. drone market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:16 IST
U.S. Blocks Chinese Drone Imports Over Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has taken decisive action to block the import of new models of foreign-made drones, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adding China's DJI and Autel to its restrictive 'Covered List.' This measure, enacted for national security reasons, signifies a significant escalation in Washington's efforts to curb Chinese influence in the burgeoning drone market.

The FCC's decision, triggered by a congressional mandate from December 2024, closes doors on these companies' ability to sell new drone models in the U.S. unless they pass a rigorous security review. While existing models remain unaffected, the move sends a clear message as the Commerce Department also plans further restrictions.

China has condemned the decision, with officials deeming it discriminatory and threatening retaliatory measures. Meanwhile, U.S. officials, citing surveillance threats, emphasize the importance of domestically produced drones. The action ties into broader national security objectives, including concerns around the upcoming Olympics and World Cup events.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025