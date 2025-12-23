U.S. Blocks Chinese Drone Imports Over Security Concerns

The United States has taken decisive action to block the import of new models of foreign-made drones, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adding China's DJI and Autel to its restrictive 'Covered List.' This measure, enacted for national security reasons, signifies a significant escalation in Washington's efforts to curb Chinese influence in the burgeoning drone market.

The FCC's decision, triggered by a congressional mandate from December 2024, closes doors on these companies' ability to sell new drone models in the U.S. unless they pass a rigorous security review. While existing models remain unaffected, the move sends a clear message as the Commerce Department also plans further restrictions.

China has condemned the decision, with officials deeming it discriminatory and threatening retaliatory measures. Meanwhile, U.S. officials, citing surveillance threats, emphasize the importance of domestically produced drones. The action ties into broader national security objectives, including concerns around the upcoming Olympics and World Cup events.