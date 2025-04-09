Left Menu

Goyal Urges Caution: Avoid High-Tariff Goods Re-routing

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal warned exporters against re-routing goods from high-tariff countries to the US. Exporters are cautioned to explore other markets and not enter long-term contracts amid US tariff hikes on various exports including shrimp and textiles. Discussions with various sectors are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:34 IST
Goyal Urges Caution: Avoid High-Tariff Goods Re-routing
commerce
  • Country:
  • India

Exporters are being urged by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to avoid redirecting goods from high-tariff countries, particularly to the United States, following new trade regulations.

At an inter-ministerial meeting, the heightened risk of firms being blacklisted by American authorities was highlighted, as the diverted exports would violate US rules of origin norms.

Participating industry sources report that the meeting also discussed exploring new markets and leveraging free trade agreements due to the uncertainty surrounding tariffs on various sectors including shrimp, textiles, and engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025