Goyal Urges Caution: Avoid High-Tariff Goods Re-routing

Exporters are being urged by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to avoid redirecting goods from high-tariff countries, particularly to the United States, following new trade regulations.

At an inter-ministerial meeting, the heightened risk of firms being blacklisted by American authorities was highlighted, as the diverted exports would violate US rules of origin norms.

Participating industry sources report that the meeting also discussed exploring new markets and leveraging free trade agreements due to the uncertainty surrounding tariffs on various sectors including shrimp, textiles, and engineering.

