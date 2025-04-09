Left Menu

Interglobe and Accor: Expanding India's Hospitality Horizon

Interglobe and Accor will expand their hospitality venture in India to 300 hotels in five years, using an asset-light strategy with local investment. Their partnership will also focus on acquiring a major stake in Treebo, propelling them to the third-largest hotel portfolio in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:51 IST
Interglobe and Accor: Expanding India's Hospitality Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Interglobe and French hospitality major Accor have unveiled an ambitious plan to boost their hotel count in India from 71 to 300 within the next five years. This expansion aligns with their asset-light strategy, leveraging local entrepreneur investments instead of injecting significant capital themselves.

The 20-year partnership to date encompasses multiple joint ventures, which will now operate under a unified umbrella. The expansion will be majorly driven by management contracts and acquisition of a significant stake in the budget hotel chain Treebo, making their combined portfolio the third-largest in India.

Despite financial challenges in the hospitality industry, officials maintain that their venture's fundamentals remain robust. The joint venture will incorporate several new brands and segments, ultimately aiming to create the fastest-growing hospitality business in the country, with their workforce expected to surpass 14,000 employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025