Interglobe and Accor: Expanding India's Hospitality Horizon

Interglobe and French hospitality major Accor have unveiled an ambitious plan to boost their hotel count in India from 71 to 300 within the next five years. This expansion aligns with their asset-light strategy, leveraging local entrepreneur investments instead of injecting significant capital themselves.

The 20-year partnership to date encompasses multiple joint ventures, which will now operate under a unified umbrella. The expansion will be majorly driven by management contracts and acquisition of a significant stake in the budget hotel chain Treebo, making their combined portfolio the third-largest in India.

Despite financial challenges in the hospitality industry, officials maintain that their venture's fundamentals remain robust. The joint venture will incorporate several new brands and segments, ultimately aiming to create the fastest-growing hospitality business in the country, with their workforce expected to surpass 14,000 employees.

