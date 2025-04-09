Left Menu

Legacy of Luxury: Remembering Darshan Mehta’s Impact on Indian Retail

Darshan Mehta, former CEO of Reliance Brands Ltd, transformed the luxury retail landscape in India by introducing prestigious global brands and launching iconic retail centers. His contributions significantly impacted Indian fashion and lifestyle sectors, leaving a lasting legacy after his passing due to a heart attack at 64.

Darshan Mehta, a pivotal figure in India's retail sector, passed away at 64, following a heart attack. Known for his leadership at Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL), Mehta's tenure saw the introduction of renowned global luxury brands to India.

Joining Reliance in 2007, Mehta launched brands like Valentino, Tiffany & Co, and Burberry in the Indian market, and fostered partnerships with leading Indian designers. His vision elevated India's luxury retail space with initiatives like Jio World Drive and Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

Mehta's acumen also led to Reliance's acquisition of UK toy retailer Hamleys. From his early days at PwC India to transforming RBL, Mehta's legacy shines in the indelible mark he left on global fashion and retail in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

