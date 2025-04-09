Trump's Trade War Twist: U.S. Eases Global Tariffs, Targets China

President Donald Trump has announced a significant shift in his trade policy, temporarily lifting tariffs on most countries for 90 days while escalating tensions with China by raising tariffs on its imports to 125%.

The unprecedented move aims to narrow the scope of the trade war, targeting primarily the U.S.-China dynamic instead of a broader international conflict. This development has spurred a positive reaction in global markets, although the specific strategies regarding non-China trade partners are still not fully disclosed.

Analysts are closely watching for further details on how Trump's economic maneuver will impact global trade relations and whether it will bring a lasting resolution to the ongoing trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)