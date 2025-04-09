Left Menu

Trump's Trade War Twist: U.S. Eases Global Tariffs, Targets China

President Trump has decided to temporarily lift tariffs on most nations for 90 days while increasing tariffs on Chinese imports to 125%. This decision marks a shift in his trade policy, focusing the tariff battle primarily between the U.S. and China, causing global markets to react positively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:06 IST
President Donald Trump has announced a significant shift in his trade policy, temporarily lifting tariffs on most countries for 90 days while escalating tensions with China by raising tariffs on its imports to 125%.

The unprecedented move aims to narrow the scope of the trade war, targeting primarily the U.S.-China dynamic instead of a broader international conflict. This development has spurred a positive reaction in global markets, although the specific strategies regarding non-China trade partners are still not fully disclosed.

Analysts are closely watching for further details on how Trump's economic maneuver will impact global trade relations and whether it will bring a lasting resolution to the ongoing trade tensions.

