TCS Reports Steady Growth Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT firm, posted a slight 1.68% dip in its consolidated net profit for Q4 FY25, which now stands at Rs 12,224 crore. Despite this, TCS achieved a 5.3% increase in quarterly revenue, totaling Rs 64,479 crore.

Throughout FY25, TCS experienced a year-on-year net profit growth of 5.76%, reaching Rs 48,553 crore, and a complete fiscal revenue increase of 5.99%, resulting in Rs 2,55,324 crore. Chief Executive K Krithivasan expressed satisfaction with crossing $30 billion in annual revenues and maintaining a robust order book.

Amidst global economic challenges, TCS remains committed to assisting clients in achieving their priorities, emphasized by innovations in AI and digital technology. The company plans to distribute a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share, continuing its tradition of rewarding shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)