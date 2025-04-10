Left Menu

TCS Reports Steady Growth Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

Tata Consultancy Services reported a 1.68% decline in Q4 net profit to Rs 12,224 crore, alongside a 5.3% revenue growth to Rs 64,479 crore. FY25 saw a 5.76% rise in net profit and a revenue growth of 5.99%. CEO K Krithivasan highlighted TCS's strength in AI and digital innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:38 IST
TCS Reports Steady Growth Amid Global Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT firm, posted a slight 1.68% dip in its consolidated net profit for Q4 FY25, which now stands at Rs 12,224 crore. Despite this, TCS achieved a 5.3% increase in quarterly revenue, totaling Rs 64,479 crore.

Throughout FY25, TCS experienced a year-on-year net profit growth of 5.76%, reaching Rs 48,553 crore, and a complete fiscal revenue increase of 5.99%, resulting in Rs 2,55,324 crore. Chief Executive K Krithivasan expressed satisfaction with crossing $30 billion in annual revenues and maintaining a robust order book.

Amidst global economic challenges, TCS remains committed to assisting clients in achieving their priorities, emphasized by innovations in AI and digital technology. The company plans to distribute a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share, continuing its tradition of rewarding shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025