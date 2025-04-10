TCS Reports Steady Growth Amid Global Economic Uncertainty
Tata Consultancy Services reported a 1.68% decline in Q4 net profit to Rs 12,224 crore, alongside a 5.3% revenue growth to Rs 64,479 crore. FY25 saw a 5.76% rise in net profit and a revenue growth of 5.99%. CEO K Krithivasan highlighted TCS's strength in AI and digital innovation.
- Country:
- India
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT firm, posted a slight 1.68% dip in its consolidated net profit for Q4 FY25, which now stands at Rs 12,224 crore. Despite this, TCS achieved a 5.3% increase in quarterly revenue, totaling Rs 64,479 crore.
Throughout FY25, TCS experienced a year-on-year net profit growth of 5.76%, reaching Rs 48,553 crore, and a complete fiscal revenue increase of 5.99%, resulting in Rs 2,55,324 crore. Chief Executive K Krithivasan expressed satisfaction with crossing $30 billion in annual revenues and maintaining a robust order book.
Amidst global economic challenges, TCS remains committed to assisting clients in achieving their priorities, emphasized by innovations in AI and digital technology. The company plans to distribute a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share, continuing its tradition of rewarding shareholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Infinity AI Hackathon: Pushing the Boundaries of AI Innovation
Health Briefs: Major FDA Moves, Lawsuit Updates, and AI Innovations
New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations
India's First Agentic AI Hackathon: A Milestone in AI Innovation
The Evolution of Microsoft: From Excel Magic to AI Innovation