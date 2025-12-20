Karnataka's Bold Move: Seeking Constitutional Backing for Increased Reservation

The Karnataka Legislative Council has adopted a resolution asking the central government to include the state's 56% reservation decision in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. The resolution was passed in the absence of opposition members, who walked out following an unsatisfactory response from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding North Karnataka's development.

Led by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, the resolution aims to increase reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes from 50% to 56%. The proposal seeks to provide legal protection against the Supreme Court's reservation cap set in the Indra Sawhney case.

In addition to the reservation issue, the Council adopted resolutions urging the federal government to address regional developmental concerns. These include the establishment of AIIMS in Raichur, the transfer of national-level institutes to North Karnataka, declaring the Upper Krishna Project Phase-III as a national project, and other pressing demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)