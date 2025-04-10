Left Menu

Amazon Fresh: Transforming Jaipur's Online Grocery Scene

Amazon Fresh experiences significant growth in Jaipur, with 90% of customers returning for repeat purchases. The company has expanded its local Paota Collection Center from 26 to over 300 farmer partners since 2021, connecting with key agricultural hubs and ensuring freshness and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:36 IST
Amazon Fresh has made a noticeable impact in Jaipur's online grocery market, recording a 90% customer return rate, according to an official statement on Thursday.

Through its Paota Collection Center, Amazon Fresh has grown from collaborating with 26 farmer partners in 2021 to over 300 today, strengthening its local ties.

Strategically connecting with key agricultural regions, the service has reduced transit times while maintaining top-tier freshness, offering farmers sustainable partnerships in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

