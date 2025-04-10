Amazon Fresh: Transforming Jaipur's Online Grocery Scene

Amazon Fresh has made a noticeable impact in Jaipur's online grocery market, recording a 90% customer return rate, according to an official statement on Thursday.

Through its Paota Collection Center, Amazon Fresh has grown from collaborating with 26 farmer partners in 2021 to over 300 today, strengthening its local ties.

Strategically connecting with key agricultural regions, the service has reduced transit times while maintaining top-tier freshness, offering farmers sustainable partnerships in Rajasthan.

