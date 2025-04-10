Left Menu

Puja Shree: Innovating Tradition in the Indian Spiritual Marketplace

Puja Shree Products Global Pvt Ltd is revolutionizing the Indian spiritual market with high-quality, Vedic ritual essentials. Established by three visionary founders, the start-up has quickly gained traction, focusing on authenticity, modern conveniences, and cultural preservation to cater to global Indian households.

(L-R) Ravi Gupta, Shashank Arya, Rajiv Tiwari. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], April 10: In an age where innovation meets spirituality, Puja Shree Products Global Pvt Ltd is charting a new course in the Indian start-up environment. The company, founded by Rajiv Tiwari, Ravi Gupta, and Shashank Arya, offers premium Vedic ritual products, blending authenticity with modern delivery.

Launched with INR 12 crore in seed funding, Puja Shree quickly generated a monthly revenue of INR 50 lakh. Featuring products available on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, the company aims for a top-line of INR 100 crore in its initial fiscal year. It also offers its curated spiritual products in select upscale stores like Modern Bazaar.

By appealing to consumers seeking genuine spiritual practices, Puja Shree curates visually attractive and Shastra-compliant puja kits. The brand's growing inventory includes innovative offerings like bamboo-less incense, all rooted in cultural authenticity. Founders are keen on reviving timeless rituals for younger generations, merging age-old practices with digital accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

