Left Menu

Market Turbulence Ahead: Trump's Tariff Pause Signals Uncertainty

Global market volatility persists despite Trump's temporary tariff reduction on various countries. A brief surge in stock indices followed by potential risks urged investors to seek safer assets amidst ongoing U.S.-China trade tension. Analysts predict this volatility to continue impacting global economic and market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:04 IST
Market Turbulence Ahead: Trump's Tariff Pause Signals Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global investors are bracing for sustained market turbulence despite a temporary tariff pause announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. The decision initially led to a significant relief rally in stock markets, with the S&P 500 surging nearly 10% in a single day, and similar gains observed across Japanese and European markets.

However, experts caution against over-optimism. Portfolio manager Sat Duhra, from Janus Henderson Investors, warns of irreversible impacts and heightened volatility. Analysts continue to suggest reducing exposure to Wall Street shares, instead opting for safer investment avenues like money market funds and high-quality fixed income.

The escalating U.S.-China trade tensions remain a key concern. UBS Global Wealth Management's CIO Mark Haefele calls for strategic positioning amid potential market uncertainties. Despite the tariff pause, experts predict economic growth slowdowns fueled by uncertainty in trade policies. Investors and analysts remain wary as they navigate this era of market unpredictability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025