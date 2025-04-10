Left Menu

Trump's Trade Tango: Markets Whipsaw Amid Tariff Turmoil

US stocks are reversing over half of their previous gains as President Trump's trade tariffs create havoc and uncertainty in the market. Despite temporary reprieves, the threat of recession looms as fluctuating tariffs dampen economic growth prospects, impacting corporate profits and global market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:08 IST
Trump's Trade Tango: Markets Whipsaw Amid Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US stocks are surrendering more than half of their historic gains as President Donald Trump's trade war continues to unsettle the economy. Despite a temporary cooling of tensions, the S&P 500 faced a midday decline of 5%, reversing a 9.5% surge from tariffs pause by Trump.

The uncertainty intensified Thursday after the clarification that Chinese imports would face a 145% tariff, pushing the Dow Jones down 1,701 points and the Nasdaq composite by 5.7%. Trump's shifting strategies and China's retaliation threats contribute to growing volatility.

The turmoil extends beyond US borders as the global market reacts. Stocks in Europe and Asia rallied after Trump's tariff pause, with Japan's Nikkei 225 up 9.1% and Germany's DAX increasing by 4.5%. The bond market, once rattled, shows signs of stabilization amid easing yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025