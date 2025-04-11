Tragedy in the Skies: Hudson River Helicopter Crash Claims Six Lives

In a tragic incident, six individuals lost their lives following a helicopter crash into the Hudson River near Manhattan, New York City. The incident was reported by an Associated Press source, indicating that the crash occurred on Thursday afternoon.

According to the fire department, they received the initial report at 3:17 p.m., prompting immediate rescue operations. Videos circulating on social media show the helicopter submerged, upside down, as rescue boats work to retrieve victims and assess the situation.

The skies above Manhattan frequently host a myriad of aircraft ranging from private helicopters to commercial flights. Despite stringent safety measures, air traffic accidents still occur, reminiscent of the 2009 mid-air collision over the Hudson and a 2018 charter helicopter crash on the East River.

(With inputs from agencies.)