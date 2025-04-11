Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Hudson River Helicopter Crash Claims Six Lives

A helicopter crash in the Hudson River, New York City, has resulted in six fatalities. The incident occurred off Manhattan, with rescue operations promptly underway. The skies over Manhattan are crowded with aircraft, involving numerous crashes over the years. History of similar accidents include incidents in 2009 and 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-04-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 02:08 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Hudson River Helicopter Crash Claims Six Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, six individuals lost their lives following a helicopter crash into the Hudson River near Manhattan, New York City. The incident was reported by an Associated Press source, indicating that the crash occurred on Thursday afternoon.

According to the fire department, they received the initial report at 3:17 p.m., prompting immediate rescue operations. Videos circulating on social media show the helicopter submerged, upside down, as rescue boats work to retrieve victims and assess the situation.

The skies above Manhattan frequently host a myriad of aircraft ranging from private helicopters to commercial flights. Despite stringent safety measures, air traffic accidents still occur, reminiscent of the 2009 mid-air collision over the Hudson and a 2018 charter helicopter crash on the East River.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025