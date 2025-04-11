Tragedy in the Skies: Hudson River Helicopter Crash Claims Six Lives
A helicopter crash in the Hudson River, New York City, has resulted in six fatalities. The incident occurred off Manhattan, with rescue operations promptly underway. The skies over Manhattan are crowded with aircraft, involving numerous crashes over the years. History of similar accidents include incidents in 2009 and 2018.
In a tragic incident, six individuals lost their lives following a helicopter crash into the Hudson River near Manhattan, New York City. The incident was reported by an Associated Press source, indicating that the crash occurred on Thursday afternoon.
According to the fire department, they received the initial report at 3:17 p.m., prompting immediate rescue operations. Videos circulating on social media show the helicopter submerged, upside down, as rescue boats work to retrieve victims and assess the situation.
The skies above Manhattan frequently host a myriad of aircraft ranging from private helicopters to commercial flights. Despite stringent safety measures, air traffic accidents still occur, reminiscent of the 2009 mid-air collision over the Hudson and a 2018 charter helicopter crash on the East River.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Skyward Surge: Indian Air Traffic Set for Rapid Growth by FY27
Myanmar Earthquake Topples Control Tower, Disrupts Air Traffic
India Leads Rescue Operations in Quake-hit Myanmar
Near-Miss in the Skies: FAA Investigates Air Traffic Incident
Blaze in Noida Market Sparks Panic, Swift Rescue Operations Ensue