In a significant move, European countries have collectively committed over 23 billion euros this year to assist Ukraine's military, surpassing last year's contributions, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

The increased investment highlights the European Union's strengthened commitment to supporting Ukraine amid its continuing challenges, reflecting the geopolitical importance of the region in current global affairs.

Currently, the financial exchange rate places one US dollar at approximately 0.8804 euros, showing a close economic relationship between the involved currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)