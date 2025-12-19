India’s Energy Shift a Geopolitical Necessity, Says Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh has said that energy independence is no longer optional but a decisive economic, strategic, and geopolitical necessity for India. Speaking at an event in Delhi, he emphasised that India’s transition toward diversified and clean energy sources is deeply linked to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, national security, and India’s increasing global influence.

Clean Energy Transition No Longer a Debate

Dr. Singh said the global conversation on whether to adopt clean energy is outdated. The world now accepts that a rapid energy shift is essential for:

Sustainable economic growth

Industrial resilience

Long-term geopolitical stability

“If India has to move forward, there is simply no alternative,” he asserted.

He warned that clinging to outdated fossil-dependent energy models is akin to holding onto obsolete technology:“Tomorrow, even spare parts will not be available.”

India as a Global Trendsetter, Not a Follower

Highlighting India’s rising global leadership, Dr. Singh noted that the country has become a trendsetter in climate action, clean energy, space, and biotechnology.

“India is no longer following global cues; today, other nations are looking to India for direction,” he said, pointing to how India’s innovations in space missions and biotech are benefiting the world.

India’s Long-Term Clean Energy Commitments

Dr. Singh reiterated India’s ambitious national commitments:

Net Zero by 2070

100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047

He clarified that all energy sources—nuclear, solar, hydrogen, wind, bioenergy—must be evaluated based on:

Suitability

Reliability

Application-specific utility

He stressed that sectors such as data centres, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing require uninterrupted 24×7 power—an area where nuclear energy is indispensable.

Hybrid Energy Model Is the Future

India’s emerging energy architecture will be hybrid and integrated, combining:

Renewable sources (solar, wind, hydro)

Nuclear energy

Hydrogen and green fuels

Advanced technologies for storage and efficiency

Dr. Singh likened this evolution to how Artificial Intelligence is moving toward an “AI + Human Intelligence” model—balanced, flexible and collaborative.

Reforms Opening India’s Strategic Sectors

He highlighted the transformative reforms of the past decade, including opening historically restricted sectors like:

Nuclear energy

Space economy

These bold decisions, he said, have unlocked public–private partnerships, enabling faster innovation, indigenous capability building, and global competitiveness.

Call for Strong Public-Private Collaboration

Dr. Singh urged stakeholders to move past institutional silos and distrust.“National progress demands collective responsibility, shared purpose, and integrated action,” he said.

He emphasised that India’s energy transformation will require:

Greater private sector participation

Stronger research–industry linkages

Trust-based collaboration across ministries and states

India on the Right Path Under PM Modi’s Leadership

Concluding his address, Dr. Singh said that while the energy transition will pose challenges, the journey is inevitable and underway:“Clean energy is no longer a subject of seminars alone; it is becoming a way of life.”

He reiterated India’s readiness to adapt, innovate, and lead in the global clean energy movement.