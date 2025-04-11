Resilience Unleashed: Insights from TEDx NMIMS Bengaluru

The 12th edition of TEDx NMIMS Bengaluru, held on April 11, celebrated the theme 'Alchemy of Resilience' with an impressive lineup of speakers. The event, a hallmark of NMIMS Bengaluru, has consistently brought forth inspirational narratives and encouraged thought-provoking dialogue among attendees.

Speakers like Radhika Amit Talati, Mukesh Tiwari, and Sowjanya Shetty shared compelling personal stories. They underscored resilience as a transformative force capable of turning adversity into opportunity. Talati emphasized finding harmony in challenges, while Tiwari highlighted staying grounded in purpose, and Shetty advocated for self-direction and embracing change.

This TEDx event reinforced NMIMS Bengaluru's commitment to innovation and leadership. The institution, a prominent private B-school, has been ranked highly by various publications and continues to foster future-ready leaders through its diverse programs and dynamic educational environment.

