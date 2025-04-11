Left Menu

Resilience Unleashed: Insights from TEDx NMIMS Bengaluru

The 12th edition of TEDx NMIMS Bengaluru, themed 'Alchemy of Resilience', showcased powerful ideas and stories of transformation. Esteemed speakers shared personal experiences, highlighting resilience's role in personal and professional growth, while NMIMS Bengaluru's rich history and academic excellence provided a fitting backdrop for these compelling narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:37 IST
NMIMS Bengaluru Hosts the 12th Edition of TEDx NMIMS Bengaluru 2025: Transformative Stories and the Alchemy of Resilience. Image Credit: ANI
The 12th edition of TEDx NMIMS Bengaluru, held on April 11, celebrated the theme 'Alchemy of Resilience' with an impressive lineup of speakers. The event, a hallmark of NMIMS Bengaluru, has consistently brought forth inspirational narratives and encouraged thought-provoking dialogue among attendees.

Speakers like Radhika Amit Talati, Mukesh Tiwari, and Sowjanya Shetty shared compelling personal stories. They underscored resilience as a transformative force capable of turning adversity into opportunity. Talati emphasized finding harmony in challenges, while Tiwari highlighted staying grounded in purpose, and Shetty advocated for self-direction and embracing change.

This TEDx event reinforced NMIMS Bengaluru's commitment to innovation and leadership. The institution, a prominent private B-school, has been ranked highly by various publications and continues to foster future-ready leaders through its diverse programs and dynamic educational environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

