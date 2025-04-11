FIITJEE Resumes Classes with Renewed Vigor Amid Conspiracy Allegations
FIITJEE, after sudden closures in 2024-2025 due to alleged conspiracies, resumes classes with renewed determination. Online classes start immediately, with physical ones in May, as the institute aims to continue its legacy of helping students ace IIT exams and rebuild trust.
- Country:
- India
The renowned IIT coaching institute, FIITJEE, is once again welcoming students to its classes after a period of unexpected shutdowns. Email communications to students confirm that online classes have already commenced, while in-person sessions will begin in May.
Notably, between late December 2024 and early 2025, several FIITJEE centers experienced abrupt closures. The institute alleges this was due to a 'criminal conspiracy' involving internal dissidents and rival institutions. Despite this, FIITJEE affirms its commitment to providing unparalleled coaching for IIT aspirants and has vowed to overcome these challenges.
With a nearly three-decade history of coaching success, FIITJEE, founded by IIT alumnus Dinesh Kumar Goel, underscores its dedication to students' futures. The organization is determined to maintain its reputation, despite facing significant adversity, and is assuring parents and students of its operational stability and continued excellence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FIITJEE
- IIT-JEE
- coaching
- education
- India
- classes
- conspiracy
- students
- IIT-preparation
- revival
ALSO READ
India's Strategic Health Investments: A Global Exemplar
Raghav Chadha Raises Alarm Over Banking System Trust Issues in India
India's Steel Dreams: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities
Jaishankar Highlights India's Optimistic Youth and Technological Embrace
Global Trade Tensions Shake Indian Markets Amid US Auto Tariff Announcement