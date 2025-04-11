FIITJEE Resumes Classes with Renewed Vigor Amid Conspiracy Allegations

The renowned IIT coaching institute, FIITJEE, is once again welcoming students to its classes after a period of unexpected shutdowns. Email communications to students confirm that online classes have already commenced, while in-person sessions will begin in May.

Notably, between late December 2024 and early 2025, several FIITJEE centers experienced abrupt closures. The institute alleges this was due to a 'criminal conspiracy' involving internal dissidents and rival institutions. Despite this, FIITJEE affirms its commitment to providing unparalleled coaching for IIT aspirants and has vowed to overcome these challenges.

With a nearly three-decade history of coaching success, FIITJEE, founded by IIT alumnus Dinesh Kumar Goel, underscores its dedication to students' futures. The organization is determined to maintain its reputation, despite facing significant adversity, and is assuring parents and students of its operational stability and continued excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)