Left Menu

FIITJEE Resumes Classes with Renewed Vigor Amid Conspiracy Allegations

FIITJEE, after sudden closures in 2024-2025 due to alleged conspiracies, resumes classes with renewed determination. Online classes start immediately, with physical ones in May, as the institute aims to continue its legacy of helping students ace IIT exams and rebuild trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:32 IST
FIITJEE Resumes Classes with Renewed Vigor Amid Conspiracy Allegations
FIITJEE to Resume Classes again with full preparation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The renowned IIT coaching institute, FIITJEE, is once again welcoming students to its classes after a period of unexpected shutdowns. Email communications to students confirm that online classes have already commenced, while in-person sessions will begin in May.

Notably, between late December 2024 and early 2025, several FIITJEE centers experienced abrupt closures. The institute alleges this was due to a 'criminal conspiracy' involving internal dissidents and rival institutions. Despite this, FIITJEE affirms its commitment to providing unparalleled coaching for IIT aspirants and has vowed to overcome these challenges.

With a nearly three-decade history of coaching success, FIITJEE, founded by IIT alumnus Dinesh Kumar Goel, underscores its dedication to students' futures. The organization is determined to maintain its reputation, despite facing significant adversity, and is assuring parents and students of its operational stability and continued excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025