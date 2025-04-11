'MUMBAI 1': A Leap Towards Integrated Transport
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the upcoming launch of 'MUMBAI 1', a unified transportation card for Metro, Mono Rail, suburban trains, and buses in Mumbai. The card's architecture will be completed soon. Major railway projects are underway, including the Gondia-Ballarshah line to enhance regional connectivity.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the forthcoming introduction of 'MUMBAI 1', an integrated public transport card in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This single card can be used across Metro, Mono Rail, suburban trains, and buses, simplifying travel for city commuters.
The announcement, made alongside Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, comes amid a slew of railway projects valued at over Rs 1,73,804 crore underway in Maharashtra. Fadnavis confirmed that the 'MUMBAI 1' card's foundational architecture will be ready within a month.
Among significant projects, Vaishnaw mentioned the approval of 238 new air-conditioned trains for Mumbai and the sanctioned Gondia-Ballarshah line, enhancing connectivity in eastern Maharashtra. Additionally, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit Train will offer a historical tourism experience, showcasing Maratha-era forts.
