Left Menu

'MUMBAI 1': A Leap Towards Integrated Transport

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the upcoming launch of 'MUMBAI 1', a unified transportation card for Metro, Mono Rail, suburban trains, and buses in Mumbai. The card's architecture will be completed soon. Major railway projects are underway, including the Gondia-Ballarshah line to enhance regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:32 IST
'MUMBAI 1': A Leap Towards Integrated Transport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the forthcoming introduction of 'MUMBAI 1', an integrated public transport card in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This single card can be used across Metro, Mono Rail, suburban trains, and buses, simplifying travel for city commuters.

The announcement, made alongside Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, comes amid a slew of railway projects valued at over Rs 1,73,804 crore underway in Maharashtra. Fadnavis confirmed that the 'MUMBAI 1' card's foundational architecture will be ready within a month.

Among significant projects, Vaishnaw mentioned the approval of 238 new air-conditioned trains for Mumbai and the sanctioned Gondia-Ballarshah line, enhancing connectivity in eastern Maharashtra. Additionally, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit Train will offer a historical tourism experience, showcasing Maratha-era forts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025