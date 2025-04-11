EaseMyTrip Spurs Indian Entrepreneurs Amid US-China Tariff Tensions

EaseMyTrip, a travel solutions provider, has taken a bold step amid the ongoing US-China tariff war. By offering a 25% discount on hotels and flights to the US, the company is encouraging Indian entrepreneurs to step into the breach left by Chinese products facing a massive 125% duty.

Founder Nishant Pitti highlighted this initiative on X, reacting to a call by co-founder Prashant Pitti for Indian exporters to seize a golden opportunity. As Chinese goods face increased tariffs, Indian businesses are urged to connect with US distributors and leverage this market opening.

The push comes as Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes a pressing need for a trade deal with the US, acknowledging the challenging landscape. Meanwhile, the Trump administration maintains its stance on tariff reciprocity, pausing some tariffs but continuing the stiff measures against China.

(With inputs from agencies.)