Left Menu

EaseMyTrip Spurs Indian Entrepreneurs Amid US-China Tariff Tensions

EaseMyTrip is encouraging Indian entrepreneurs to capitalize on US-China tariff conflicts by offering travel discounts to the US. This initiative aims to promote Indian products as Chinese goods face hefty tariffs. Indian leaders are also pursuing urgent trade deals with the US to strengthen economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:05 IST
EaseMyTrip Spurs Indian Entrepreneurs Amid US-China Tariff Tensions
Founder and Chairman EaseMyTrip, Nishant Pitti (Image: X/@nishantpitti). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

EaseMyTrip, a travel solutions provider, has taken a bold step amid the ongoing US-China tariff war. By offering a 25% discount on hotels and flights to the US, the company is encouraging Indian entrepreneurs to step into the breach left by Chinese products facing a massive 125% duty.

Founder Nishant Pitti highlighted this initiative on X, reacting to a call by co-founder Prashant Pitti for Indian exporters to seize a golden opportunity. As Chinese goods face increased tariffs, Indian businesses are urged to connect with US distributors and leverage this market opening.

The push comes as Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes a pressing need for a trade deal with the US, acknowledging the challenging landscape. Meanwhile, the Trump administration maintains its stance on tariff reciprocity, pausing some tariffs but continuing the stiff measures against China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025