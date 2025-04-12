CM Sukhu Urges BRO to Revamp Key Himalayan Routes

In a significant move, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appealed to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to take responsibility for the Wangtu-Attargoo-Mudh-Bhawa Pass route. This strategic roadway, which recently received clearance from the National Board for Wildlife, aims to connect the Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

Elevated at 4,865 metres, this route is set to become the nation's second-highest motorable road, positioned right after Khardung La. Upon completion, it will reduce the travel distance between Shimla and Kaza by nearly 100 kilometres, granting an efficient alternative to the current challenging route via Nako, Sumdo, and Tabo.

During discussions with Director General Border Roads, Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan, Chief Minister Sukhu also addressed other critical infrastructure projects under Project Deepak, including major National Highways improvements. These initiatives are pivotal for boosting connectivity and economic growth in remote regions of Himachal Pradesh.

